Britney Spears settles dispute with father, Jamie Spears, over legal fees

Pop music icon Britney Spears reached a settlement this week over attorney fees sought by her father and former conservator, Jamie Spears.

In a statement released Friday, the attorney for the singer, Matthew Rosengart, said, "As she desired, her freedom now includes that she will no longer need to attend or be involved with court or entangled with legal proceedings in this matter."

Spears was under a conservatorship for nearly 14 years, but it was dissolved in November 2021.

In her memoir, she said the conservatorship governed every aspect of her life — including her diet, her career and even decisions surrounding birth control. She says she was not even allowed to drink coffee.

"Even though I begged the court to appoint literally anyone else — and I mean, anyone off the street would have been better — my father was given the job," she writes, referring to the role of conservator.

If a settlement was not reached, the singer and her father could have been forced into a trial, rehashing the bitter conservatorship. Britney Spears asserted allegations that her father was wrongfully enriching himself in his role as conservator. Jamie Spears has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, insisting all of his decisions in the role were made in his daughter's best interests.

No terms of the settlement were released publically.