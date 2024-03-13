60-year-old Auburn bridge debris to be removed from American River

AUBURN — For 60 years, metal steel and concrete have rotted in the American River off Highway 49 in Placer County. A plan is finally in the making to remove it.

It all began back in 1964 when an atmospheric river caused the Hell Hole dam to fail, which caused the Highway 49 bridge to collapse and send 750 tons of steel and concrete into the river.

Although it was a Caltrans bridge, the department didn't have to remove it because another dam was set to be built, therefore burying the fallen debris under hundreds of feet of water. However, that second dam wasn't ever built, and the debris remained.

"Then who has the responsibility for taking it out?" said Gary Estes, a board member of Protect American River Canyons.

That's the question: Who's responsible for removing 750 tons of concrete and steel from the American River? With no clear answer, the fallen debris has remained in the water for the last six decades, posing safety risks to people recreating at the confluence in Auburn.

"There have been concerns from boaters and swimmers," said Cheyenne Toney, a civil engineer for the Placer County Department of Public Works.

The area sees more than one million visitors each year.

"I think if it's a safety issue, then it's worth doing it," said Diana Gerlach, who was visiting the area.

"This debris is in the river where people can put in their rafts and go downstream, and you could potentially get impaled or caught up in this debris, which is a public safety issue," Estes said.

The remnants are technically from a Caltrans bridge, but they were absolved of their obligation to take it out in the 60s, so it's been a toss-up over who should pay for it.

"They forgot about it, and most people forget about it, and we said, 'You cannot forget about it,' " Estes said.

Last year, the state allocated $8 million in the budget for removal, and Placer County took a big step by approving a contract Tuesday for environmental consulting that will result in a plan.

"This is really the first step," Toney said. "We are getting the design consultant onboard. We're bringing a contractor on board to help identify the removal technique."

No injuries have been reported from the debris, but officials don't want to wait for an accident to happen to take action.

"It's a heavily trafficked area," Toney said. "It will make a great impact in terms of restoring the natural environment."

They're hoping for removal to begin next fall, but they have to work around high flows and currents.