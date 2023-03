A bridge connecting the U.S. and Mexico is back open

A bridge connecting the U.S. and Mexico is back open on Tuesday morning.

U.S. Border Patrol temporarily stopped all traffic at the international bridge crossing in El Paso, Texas. Officials say a group of people tried to cross from Mexico in a mass entry event.

Two other border crossings also faced similar disruptions over the weekend.