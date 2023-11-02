21-year-old woman killed by stray bullet while ending her shift at a bar in Georgia

Authorities are investigating the death of 21-year-old Brianna Long, who was shot and killed while working at a bar in Georgia.

Long, a bartender at The Pier, in Remerton, Georgia, and other employees were closing the bar down, according to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and had stopped serving customers. At 2:30 a.m. there was a shooting outside after what the authorities described as an "altercation."

Long was struck by a bullet, the GBI said. There were "many" patrons outside but the agency did not say if there were other injuries. Multiple vehicles in the vicinity of the incident were also shot.

Brianna Long. GoFundMe

Long was taken to South Georgia Medical Center, where she later died. A GBI medical examiner will perform an autopsy.

No arrests have been made and the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Long's obituary described her as a "bright light in the lives of all who had the pleasure of knowing her." Long graduated Paulding County High School in 2020, and was on track to graduate from Valdosta State University with a degree in dental hygiene.

"Her determination to positively impact the lives of those around her was evident in every aspect of her life," her obituary read.

Her family told WSB-TV that Long was a lifeguard as well as a high school soccer star and cheerleader.

"There was not a fun time that we did not have with Brianna," her uncle Kevin Long told the station. "She was always making everyone smile."

Long is survived by her parents, two brothers, her grandparents, and multiple other relatives. A GoFundMe to support the family had raised nearly $10,000 by Thursday morning.

A public celebration of Long's life will be held at her former high school this Sunday.

"Brianna had an unparalleled ability to light up a room and make everyone around her feel loved," her obituary read. "With her infectious laughter and genuine personality, she never met a stranger. Her genuine compassion and empathy endeared her to countless individuals, leaving an indelible mark on their lives."