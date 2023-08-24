Father, son stabbed on Brandt Way in North Highlands

NORTH HIGHLANDS — An investigation is underway into a double stabbing that happened in North Highlands on Wednesday.

A father and son were stabbed at around 7:15 p.m. along Brandt Way, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. Both victims' injuries were not life-threatening.

Investigators said the pair were involved in a fight against several other people when it happened.

No arrests have been made and there were no details available on a suspect.