Father, son stabbed on Brandt Way in North Highlands
NORTH HIGHLANDS — An investigation is underway into a double stabbing that happened in North Highlands on Wednesday.
A father and son were stabbed at around 7:15 p.m. along Brandt Way, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. Both victims' injuries were not life-threatening.
Investigators said the pair were involved in a fight against several other people when it happened.
No arrests have been made and there were no details available on a suspect.
