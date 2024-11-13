Brandon Benitez

Brandon Benitez joined CBS13 in June 2024. He spent three years sports anchoring/reporting in the Rio Grande Valley region of Texas (KRGV-TV). His first start in sports reporting on TV came in Chico, California (KHSL). Prior to that, he built experience working behind the camera as a Sports News Associate for CBS Los Angeles.

While in south Texas, Brandon covered high school, D-I college, and professional sports. Those teams included UT Rio Grande Valley, RGV Toros, RGV Vipers, plus professional teams in the San Antonio and Houston markets. His favorite memories included covering the Astros' World Series run in 2022 and covering local high school athletes and teams on deep playoff runs for Texas state titles. Telling stories and highlighting accomplishments that had never been done in the Rio Grande Valley was rewarding, and he hopes to do the same back in his home state of California.

Brandon is a Los Angeles native and a proud son of immigrant parents originally from El Salvador. They're his ultimate motivation and a big reason why he chased his dreams and does what he loves. He earned his Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism at Cal State Northridge.

If you see Brandon out on the street, talk to him about your favorite team/sports!