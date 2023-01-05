Bradshaw Animal Shelter out of space, seeks emergency storm fosters to keep animals safe

Bradshaw Animal Shelter needs your help during the storm

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento County wants to make sure your four-legged friends stay safe as the storm blows through.

The Bradshaw Animal Shelter is out of space.

"We are full. We need help," said Luna Anona, a spokesperson with county Animal Care Services.

When wicked weather hits, the shelter anticipates an influx of lost pets and strays that need help. But right now, they already have at least 189 dogs and only 106 kennels.

"We really need all hands on deck," Anona said. "We're looking for emergency storm fosters to come pick up a dog for at least one week."

The Bradshaw Animal Shelter will make sure fosters have toys, bedding, food, crates and whatever else they may need.

"We provide it all. All we're looking for is people to open up their hearts and take a pet home and keep them safe during the storm so we can help other animals in need," Anona said.

For existing pet parents, the shelter also has some advice for storm preps:

Keep your pets inside Make sure they have identification tags on (even when they're inside) in case they slip out Make sure their microchip information is up to date

"We scan so many pets that do have information, but unfortunately, that information isn't up to date so there isn't a way to contact the owner," Anona said.

If you do have to let your pet out to use the bathroom, an extra perimeter check can save you trouble later on.

"Before letting your pet into your yard, check your fence. Make sure that a gate hasn't blown open and a tree hasn't fallen on a fence. That is how a lot of pets get out," Anona said.

If your pet goes missing in this storm, don't panic. Once it blows through, the county has a lost and found page to help reunite pets and their owners.

The Bradshaw Animal Shelter is open Wednesday from noon-6 p.m. and Thursday and Friday from noon-5 p.m. for anyone interested in becoming an emergency storm foster. Foster walk-ins are welcome. The shelter's goal is to get at least 25 dogs out of the shelter during this storm.