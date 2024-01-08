Bradshaw Animal Shelter offers free dog adoptions due to major overcrowding

SACRAMENTO — Bradshaw Animal Shelter in Sacramento County is waiving dog adoption fees from January 9-13 due to significant overcrowding.

The shelter said Monday that its facility is designed to accommodate around 150 dogs, but as of January 7, they had 251 dogs and puppies on site.

Annette Bedsworth, the director of the Bradshaw Animal Shelter, is calling on the community to help out a four-legged friend in need.

"We are committed to helping every adoptable dog find the happy home that they deserve, and we need the community's help to be able to fulfill that promise," Bedsworth said.

Every dog that gets adopted will also be spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated, and new owners in Sacramento County will receive a 1-year license – all at no cost. Adoptable dogs can be viewed here.

Bradshaw Animal Shelter is located at 3839 Bradshaw Road. and is open Tuesday through Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. and Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m.