Watch CBS News
Local News

Bradshaw Animal Shelter offers free dog adoptions due to major overcrowding

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO — Bradshaw Animal Shelter in Sacramento County is waiving dog adoption fees from January 9-13 due to significant overcrowding.

The shelter said Monday that its facility is designed to accommodate around 150 dogs, but as of January 7, they had 251 dogs and puppies on site.

Annette Bedsworth, the director of the Bradshaw Animal Shelter, is calling on the community to help out a four-legged friend in need.

"We are committed to helping every adoptable dog find the happy home that they deserve, and we need the community's help to be able to fulfill that promise," Bedsworth said.

Every dog that gets adopted will also be spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated, and new owners in Sacramento County will receive a 1-year license – all at no cost. Adoptable dogs can be viewed here.

Bradshaw Animal Shelter is located at 3839 Bradshaw Road. and is open Tuesday through Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. and Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m.

Richard Ramos

RIchard Ramos was born and raised in Sacramento. He is a web producer for CBS13. He loves being outdoors with his wife and daughter and finding their next favorite food spot.

First published on January 8, 2024 / 5:28 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.