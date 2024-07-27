Watch CBS News
Boy injured in reported explosion in Tuolumne County, deputies investigate

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

SONORA – A minor was rushed to the hospital on Saturday after he suffered injuries in a reported explosion in Tuolumne County, the sheriff's office said. 

Around 11:45 a.m., deputies responded to Peaceful Valley Road in Sonora for reports that a boy was injured in an explosion. 

This is where they found materials consistent with manufacturing explosive devices. 

The Calaveras/San Joaquin County Bomb Squad responded to the scene. In a Facebook post at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies said detectives were still on scene investigating. 

The extent of the boy's injuries is not known, however, he was flown to a medical facility to receive treatment. 

Deputies said there is no threat to the public and the investigation is ongoing. 

