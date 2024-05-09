Boy expected to survive after falling out of fourth-story window at Sacramento apartment

SACRAMENTO -- A boy is expected to survive after falling from the fourth story of an apartment building in Sacramento Thursday night, police said.

Shortly after 6 p.m., police responded to a medical call at an apartment complex on the 100 block of Promenade Circle.

This is where they say it appears the boy fell out of a fourth-story window.

He was taken to the hospital alert and conscious. Police said he suffered significant injuries and is stable at the hospital.

Police were interviewing witnesses at the scene.

It's unknown what led up to the boy falling out of the window and how old he is.