Both directions of Highway 99 back open at Elk Grove Boulevard after police activity

ELK GROVE – Police activity had both directions of Highway 99 closed in Elk Grove Tuesday morning.

Caltrans said the freeway was closed at Elk Grove Boulevard.

All vehicles were being told to exit the freeway. Drivers were urged to use Interstate 5 to get around the closure.

No estimated time of reopening was given, but the incident was cleared around 10:30 a.m.

Drivers should expect residual traffic through the rest of the morning.