Boreal Mountain among the first to California ski resorts to open this season

SODA SPRINGS — Winter enthusiasts are gearing up as Boreal Mountain Resort becomes one of California's first ski resorts to open for the season.

Skiers and snowboarders can hit the slopes starting Friday at 9 a.m., setting the stage for an exciting winter season.

Boreal's opening was aided by 15-20 snow guns producing a solid 24-inch base on the main face of the mountain.

Situated at an elevation of 7,200 feet, Boreal benefited from ideal conditions to blow snow to start off the season early. Other Lake Tahoe-area ski resorts, like Northstar and Heavenly, recently announced a delay to their season due to poor snow-making conditions.

"Down towards Truckee and the base of a lot of other resorts, it would have been a mix of that precipitation," spokesperson Tucker Norred said.

Norred says the resort generally has 100% of its mountain open by Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, sometimes even earlier.

Lift tickets on Friday are $25.