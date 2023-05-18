Book turned into St. Helena Library 96 years overdue

NAPA COUNTY -- A library in Napa County has one of its books on the shelf 96 years after it was first checked out.

The book, titled A History of the United States, was published back in 1892.

A man returned it to the Saint Helena Public Library last week with little explanation.

Chris Kreiden, Library Director of St. Helena Public Library, said, "One of my staff members came up and said 'Oh somebody had returned that book.' They thought it was really cool. We didn't realize quite how old it was - it was falling apart."

There is some good news on that past due bill, which is estimated at more than $1,700.

The library no longer charges late fees.