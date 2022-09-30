Watch CBS News
Local News

Book about creation of Citrus Heights published on the city's 25th anniversary

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Book about the history of Citrus Heights created on 25th anniversary of its creation
Book about the history of Citrus Heights created on 25th anniversary of its creation 01:40

CITRUS HEIGHTS — A book about the history of Citrus Heights was released on the 25th anniversary of the city's creation.

"We didn't have any big money behind us; we did a lot of garage sales," said longtime Citrus Heights business owner Bill Vanduker, who helped turn the town into a city.

At the time, Citrus Heights was governed by Sacramento County supervisors who opposed losing control over the area.

Bill says that the county felt that if they incorporated, there would be a tax increase on the rest of the county members.

The history has been documented in a new book titled "Becoming the City of Citrus Heights" which chronicles the 10-year-long legal battle.

The author, Miranda Culp, says that county leaders were worried that creating a new city would start a new trend. 

"There was concern that once Citrus Heights carved the path for cityhood in the county that Elk Grove and Rancho Cordova would quickly follow." Within a decade, that is exactly what happened.

The book can be found at local libraries, and free electronic copies can be found free on the city's website.

The city is planning on having an anniversary concert celebration next month.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on September 30, 2022 / 12:19 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.