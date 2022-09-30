Book about creation of Citrus Heights published on the city's 25th anniversary

Book about the history of Citrus Heights created on 25th anniversary of its creation

CITRUS HEIGHTS — A book about the history of Citrus Heights was released on the 25th anniversary of the city's creation.

"We didn't have any big money behind us; we did a lot of garage sales," said longtime Citrus Heights business owner Bill Vanduker, who helped turn the town into a city.

At the time, Citrus Heights was governed by Sacramento County supervisors who opposed losing control over the area.

Bill says that the county felt that if they incorporated, there would be a tax increase on the rest of the county members.

The history has been documented in a new book titled "Becoming the City of Citrus Heights" which chronicles the 10-year-long legal battle.

The author, Miranda Culp, says that county leaders were worried that creating a new city would start a new trend.

"There was concern that once Citrus Heights carved the path for cityhood in the county that Elk Grove and Rancho Cordova would quickly follow." Within a decade, that is exactly what happened.

The book can be found at local libraries, and free electronic copies can be found free on the city's website.

The city is planning on having an anniversary concert celebration next month.