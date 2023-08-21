Watch CBS News
Local News

Bomb threat investigation underway at Yolo County Library branch in Davis

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Bomb threat investigation underway at Mary L. Stephens Library in Davis
Bomb threat investigation underway at Mary L. Stephens Library in Davis 00:19

DAVIS -- Authorities are urging people to avoid the area of the Yolo County Library branch in Davis due to a bomb threat investigation.

Davis police sent out an alert about the situation just before 3 p.m. Officers evacuated the library — known as the Mary L. Stevens Library — and the immediate area between E. 14th Street between F and Oak Streets.

The Davis Joint Unified School District also announced that its nearby North Davis Elementary School had also been evacuated.

Because the library is within its jurisdiction, the Yolo County Sheriff's Office would be taking over the investigation, Davis police said.

No further details were released.

Updates to follow. 

Please avoid the area of the Yolo County Library on E. 14th Street between F and Oak Streets until further notice due to police activity.

Posted by City of Davis Police Department on Monday, August 21, 2023
CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on August 21, 2023 / 2:58 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.