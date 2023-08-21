Bomb threat investigation underway at Yolo County Library branch in Davis

DAVIS -- Authorities are urging people to avoid the area of the Yolo County Library branch in Davis due to a bomb threat investigation.

Davis police sent out an alert about the situation just before 3 p.m. Officers evacuated the library — known as the Mary L. Stevens Library — and the immediate area between E. 14th Street between F and Oak Streets.

The Davis Joint Unified School District also announced that its nearby North Davis Elementary School had also been evacuated.

Because the library is within its jurisdiction, the Yolo County Sheriff's Office would be taking over the investigation, Davis police said.

No further details were released.

Updates to follow.

