Bomb shelters donated from Sacramento to Israeli sister city has saved lives amid war

SACRAMENTO — A gift Sacramento sent to its sister city in Israel has saved lives amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The cityof Ashkelon, which is about 13 miles from the Gaza Strip, received a donation of bomb shelters. Ashkelon has been getting hit hard during the war due to its proximity to the conflict.

The two bomb shelters were donated by the Jewish Federation of Sacramento donated. The shelters are reinforced concrete that allows people to dash into them if rocket sirens start to sound.

Video from Ashkelon this week shows people taking cover during the rocket fire. If they are near the shelters, they can run inside and save their own lives.

"The people of Ashkelon have lived in harm's way for a long time and they tough it out," said. "A lot of people wouldn't stay in a place where it can be a war zone and is a war zone again."

The Jewish Federation of Sacramento raised the money to donate the two bomb shelters last year and this week, they got a message from the city that they had saved lives.

The federation is working on sending more support with the war continuing.