Bodycam footage released of officer-involved shooting involving carjacking suspect in north Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Police Department on Friday released bodycam footage of an officer-involved shooting involving a carjacking suspect earlier this month.

It happened on February 9 when a woman said a masked man carjacked her on Stanford Avenue in the north Sacramento area.

An officer spotted the stolen car the next day near Cantalier Street and Baseball Alley. When the officer approached, they found the suspect, Clayton Freeman, in the back of the vehicle.

According to Sacramento police, Freeman refused to follow orders, which led to him being tased. Despite that, Freeman was able to make it to the driver's side and start the vehicle.

Freeman started ramming the patrol cars of other cops who were called in for backup, police said. That's when two of those officers opened fire.

Freeman managed to drive off but later showed up at an area hospital.

Once he was released, he was booked into jail and charged with assault on a peace officer and carjacking. One officer was injured but was released as well