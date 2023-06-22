Body recovered from the American River near Carmichael

SACRAMENTO -- A body was recovered from the American River Thursday morning, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

Following a report of a homeless person who may have jumped into the water, crews were out searching for the person, with boats out in the water.

The victim is reported to be in his 50s.

This is a developing story.