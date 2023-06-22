Watch CBS News
Local News

Body recovered from the American River near Carmichael

By Norafiqin Hairoman

/ CBS Sacramento

Body recovered from the American River near Carmichael
Body recovered from the American River near Carmichael 00:27

SACRAMENTO -- A body was recovered from the American River Thursday morning, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. 

Following a report of a homeless person who may have jumped into the water, crews were out searching for the person, with boats out in the water. 

The victim is reported to be in his 50s. 

This is a developing story.

First published on June 22, 2023 / 9:07 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.