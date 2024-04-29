Body of missing paddleboarder, 53, recovered from Folsom Lake

FOLSOM LAKE – Authorities say they have recovered the body of a person who went missing at Folsom Lake over the weekend.

California State Parks officials say they were first alerted about an overdue paddleboarder just after 7 p.m. Sunday. The person was last seen near the Beals Point area at Folsom Lake.

State Park officers went out on the water and did free dives looking for the person until it got too dark.

Dive teams were back out at dawn on Monday and, with the help of a CHP helicopter, the search began again.

A body was then discovered around 1 p.m. Monday, officials say. Crews recovered the person's body and confirmed it was the missing person.

The name of the person has not been released, but he's been identified as a 53-year-old man.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office will be taking the lead on the investigation.