Body of Davis man who fell from jet ski in Rollins Lake recovered

NEVADA COUNTY — Search crews located the body of a man who fell off a jet ski and went missing in a Nevada County lake earlier this week, officials said Thursday.

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office identified him as Hashim Raza Rizvi, a resident of the Yolo County city of Davis.

Rizvi, 49, fell from a jet ski in Rollins Lake on Monday. The sheriff's office said remote-operated symbiotic robots found his body at a depth of around 170 feet underwater.

"The depth at which he was located was far too dangerous for any of our respective dive teams to safely retrieve him," Nevada County Sheriff's Lt. Russell Greene said in a news release.

Rizvi was on the jet ski with two women, who also fell into the water. A paddleboard was able to help the two women to safety, but Rizvi never resurfaced.

None of the three were wearing any flotation devices.