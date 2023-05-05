Watch CBS News
Body found in tent near I-80 and Truxel Road in Sacramento

By Cameron Glenn

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - The body of a man has been found in a tent in Natomas.

According to the CHP office in north Sacramento, the body was discovered Friday near Interstate 80 and Truxel Road by a Caltrans worker.

The victim is a male of unknown age, and the cause of death is unknown at this time.

Authorities have not released any further details on the incident.

[Editor's note: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that the body was found on Wednesday.]

