Person found dead inside burning home in Elverta

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — A person was found dead inside a house that caught fire in Elverta Tuesday afternoon, Sacramento Metro Fire said.

The scene was along Covered Wagon Circle.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, a man had barricaded himself inside the home after it caught fire. At this time, it is unclear if that person inside the home is the one who was found dead.

The sheriff's office described the situation as more mental-health related than criminal. Authorities said there was a report of a family dispute.

Sacramento Metro Fire said the fire was reported just before 4:30 p.m. and there was potential exposure to the homes on each side of the house that was burning.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

(Correction: A previous version of this story said the home was located in Rio Linda. It is actually located in nearby Elverta.)

