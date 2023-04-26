Body found in Rancho Cordova waterway
RANCHO CORDOVA – An investigation is underway after a man's body was found in a Rancho Cordova canal Wednesday morning.
The scene is near White Rock Road and Sunrise Boulevard.
Deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office are responding and have confirmed that a body was found in the water.
Investigators say the case is being investigated as a suspicious death.
No other details have been released at this point in the investigation.
