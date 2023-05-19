Body found in North Fork of the American River between Rattlesnake and China bars

PLACER COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a body was found in the North Fork of the American River on Friday.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office says the body was discovered in the morning between the Auburn State Recreation Area and Folsom Lake, between the Rattlesnake Bar and China Bar areas.

Officials have not identified the victim yet, nor have they determined a cause of death.

Last weekend, search crews were out near Yankee Jim's Bridge to try and find a missing kayaker.

However, officials have not said if Friday's discovery is related to last weekend's incident.