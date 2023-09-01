Body found in Folsom Lake identified as missing San Francisco woman Natalee Heilaman

EL DORADO COUNTY – Authorities say the body discovered at Folsom Lake on Saturday was that of a woman reported missing out of Nevada County earlier in the year.

The woman's body was found near Rattlesnake Bar on Aug. 19 by a person in the area.

An investigation by the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office has since positively identified the body as that of 27-year-old San Francisco resident Natalee Heilaman.

According to the sheriff's office, Heilman was reported missing in January.

Exactly how and when she died has not been detailed, but the sheriff's office says there is no indication of foul play.