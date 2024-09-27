Watch CBS News
Body found at Sacramento County trash facility, deputies investigate

By Brandon Downs

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a man's body was found in a trash processing facility in Sacramento County on Friday evening, the sheriff's office said. 

Deputies responded to the trash facility off Watt Avenue near Winona Way in the North Highlands area around 6 p.m.

The body was found inside the trash that was being processed, deputies said. 

It appears the body was transported to the facility by a garbage truck, the sheriff's office said. 

The incident remains under investigation. The homicide unit and coroner are responding to the scene.

