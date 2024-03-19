Watch CBS News
Body found at bottom of embankment near Lake Natoma in Folsom

By Richard Ramos

FOLSOM — A body was found in the Black Miners Bar area of Lake Natoma in Folsom, officials said Tuesday.

California State Parks said the discovery was made at around 3:30 p.m. at the bottom of a steep embankment.

A cause of death was not yet known, but the parks department said it appears the person likely fell off the embankment.

The Sacramento County Coroner's Office is investigating the cause of death. The person's name has not yet been released.

