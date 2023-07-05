Watch CBS News
Local News

Body pulled from American River near Two Rivers Bike Trail

By Norafiqin Hairoman

/ CBS Sacramento

Morning headlines - 07/05/2023
Morning headlines - 07/05/2023 01:32

SACRAMENTO -- A body was located in the American River near the Two Rivers Bike Trail early Wednesday afternoon.

Sacramento County Park Rangers reported that, just after noon, they got a report about a body in the water. 

Crews were able to pull the body out in less than a half hour of that initial report. 

No obvious signs of trauma were found on the body, park rangers said. 

The Sacramento County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the person. 

First published on July 5, 2023 / 12:41 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.