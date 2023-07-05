Body pulled from American River near Two Rivers Bike Trail
SACRAMENTO -- A body was located in the American River near the Two Rivers Bike Trail early Wednesday afternoon.
Sacramento County Park Rangers reported that, just after noon, they got a report about a body in the water.
Crews were able to pull the body out in less than a half hour of that initial report.
No obvious signs of trauma were found on the body, park rangers said.
The Sacramento County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the person.
