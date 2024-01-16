Police: Body of deceased man found in Turlock alleyway

TURLOCK - A body was found in Turlock on Tuesday morning, police say.

At around 6:12 a.m., police received the report of a man's body was found in the alleyway of 100 block of West Main St. in Turlock, according to a statement from the Turlock Police Department.

Police say the body had obvious signs of death, but did not provide details on what those signs were.

The coroner's office has not released the man's identity nor his cause of death.

No further information has been released.

Turlock is a Stanislaus County city, located about 89 miles southeast of Sacramento.