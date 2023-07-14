Body camera video reveals moments leading up to Stockton police shooting, killing armed suspect

STOCKTON – Stockton police have released the body camera video of an officer-involved shooting that left a suspect dead last month.

The incident happened back on June 4 along West Hammer Lane and Mariners Drive.

An initial dispatch call was also released by the Stockton Police Department on Thursday. The caller talks about the suspect running into oncoming traffic while carrying a gun.

A second caller had also reported a similar encounter with the suspect, Jaden Mixon.

Police now say Mixon had a Glock handgun.

When officers found him, police say he put the gun on the ground and his hands above his head. But, as the officers gave commands, Mixon allegedly picked the gun back up.

Police say he ran and pointed the gun it at the officers. California Highway Patrol's initial report stated the suspect fired at officers, but Stockton police later determined that no shots were fired by Mixon.

The video released on Thursday shows the moment when officers opened fire, hitting Mixon multiple times.

Mixon was pronounced dead on the scene.

The San Joaquin County District Attorney, California Department of Justice, and Stockton police are still investigating the incident.