Body camera footage of Lathrop police shooting carjacking suspect on I-5 released

LATHROP - Police have released body camera footage of an incident in which an officer shot a domestic violence and carjacking suspect they were in pursuit of, which led to a shutdown on southbound Interstate 5 in late January.

On Sunday, January 28, police said 40-year-old Manteca resident Juan Valdez, was wanted in connection with a domestic violence call on Shadywood Avenue in Lathrop.

But the video shows Valdez took off in a vehicle through Lathrop.

He entered southbound Interstate 5 and he then attempted to carjack a vehicle on southbound Interstate 5 after one of his tires came apart.

He then attempted to carjack a vehicle on Interstate 5. The video shows Valdez holding on to the victim's vehicle's window and door as the victim was driving away.

The victim then stopped their vehicle on the shoulder of the interstate and attempted to enter the vehicle through the passenger door. This is when the video shows an officer shooting Valdez multiple times.

Officers provided medical aid to Valdez before he was taken to the hospital.

After he was released from the hospital, Valdez was booked into jail for five felonies, including carjacking, false imprisonment, evasion, resisting arrest and committing a felony while out on release/parole for a prior felony.

The entire video can be viewed here. (Viewer discretion is advised)