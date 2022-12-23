Body cam footage released of deadly deputy-involved shooting in Waterford

WATERFORD — Body cam footage was released of a deputy-involved shooting that left a man dead in Waterford last week.

In the video, you can hear deputies on the phone with one of the man's roommates, who were hiding in a closet after they say he had fired a gun inside their home.

Bradly Locklin, 27, later went out onto the front porch and fired a shot into the air. Deputies with the Stanislaus County Sheriff's office then decide to fire at him as the suspect attempted to go back inside the home.

Locklin died at the scene.

The sheriff's office initially said they had made public announcements trying to get him to surrender, but that did not happen. The whole situation lasted around an hour.

The Dec. 13 shooting is being investigated by both the sheriff's office and the county District Attorney's Office.

The full video can be seen here. Viewer discretion is advised.