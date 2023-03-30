Body cam footage released of deadly officer-involved shooting in Yolo County

DUNNIGAN — Bodycam video was released Wednesday of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Yolo County from February.

It happened on February 14 in Dunnigan, which is in northern Yolo County off Interstate 5.

A West Sacramento SWAT team served a search warrant in a child molestation case. The suspect, Hector Perez, barricaded himself inside.

After four hours of trying to get him out, investigators say he came out with a knife. That is when West Sacramento police say two of their officers fired at Perez—one with a less lethal round, then another with a bullet.

Perez died on the scene.

The Davis Police Department is partnered with the Yolo County District Attorney's Office to investigate the shooting.

The video can be seen in full here. (WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised)