Boaters rescue 2 people from water after plane crashes in Lake Tahoe

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

LAKE TAHOE — Civilians rescued two people from the water after a small plane crashed in Lake Tahoe Saturday morning.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said it happened shortly after 10:15 a.m. in Rubicon Bay, which is just north of Emerald Bay on the southwest side of the lake.

At least one of the two people on board suffered a serious head injury, authorities said. Both were rescued by civilians who were on boats in the area.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the plane was a single-engine Piper PA-28. It has been fully submerged in the water and its GPS coordinates were marked for potential hazmat purposes, the sheriff's office said.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.

First published on July 1, 2023 / 3:19 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

