Boaters in Folsom Lake more cautious due to increased debris

FOLSOM -- Boaters who frequent Folsom Lake are sounding the alarm over increased debris floating in the water.

They say the reason is recent wildfires, combined with big storms from this past winter.

According to boaters, they are seeing a lot of stuff washing right into the lake, and it's different from the type of debris they've seen in the past.

Mark Werder, Regatta Chair, said, "We've seen debris like this this time of year before, but this year, it's bigger debris. It's almost like whole trees are down here this year, instead of branches and normal stuff you'd see floating around."

The Folsom Lake Yacht Club is hosting the Camellia Cup Regatta this weekend, so boaters are being asked to be extra cautious while on the water.