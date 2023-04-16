Boat crews searching for missing person in Sacramento River
RIO VISTA — Boat crews on Saturday were searching for a person who went missing in the Sacramento River.
The search was being conducted in the river near Rio Vista.
The Rio Vista Fire Department said it was receiving assistance in the search from the town's police department and the Isleton Fire Department.
Crews were expecting to be in the area well into the evening.
