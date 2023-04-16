Watch CBS News
Local News

Boat crews searching for missing person in Sacramento River

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

RIO VISTA — Boat crews on Saturday were searching for a person who went missing in the Sacramento River.

The search was being conducted in the river near Rio Vista.

The Rio Vista Fire Department said it was receiving assistance in the search from the town's police department and the Isleton Fire Department.

Crews were expecting to be in the area well into the evening.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on April 15, 2023 / 5:00 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.