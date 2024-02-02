Blitz targeting organized retail theft in Turlock nets $10K in stolen merchandise, 4 arrests

TURLOCK – A law enforcement blitz against organized retail theft in Turlock resulted in four arrests and thousands of dollars worth of merchandise recovered.

Turlock police say they teamed up with California Highway Patrol on Thursday for the blitz.

Police didn't disclose exactly where officers concentrated their efforts, but police posted photos of the stolen merchandise they seized. It includes a trunk full of Stanley cups, racks of Nike-branded sweats, and a stroller full of skincare products.

A stroller full of stolen skincare products that police seized during the operation. Turlock Police Department

In total, police say Thursday's operation netted over $10,000 in stolen merchandise recovered.

Officers also made four arrests in the blitz, police say. The names of those suspects, and the charges they are facing, have not been released.

The blitz was part of the push by California law enforcement agencies to try and stop organized retail thefts across the state.