Blind Elk Grove woman competes in international tennis competition in Italy

Blind Elk Grove woman travels to Italy to compete in tennis competition

Blind Elk Grove woman travels to Italy to compete in tennis competition

Blind Elk Grove woman travels to Italy to compete in tennis competition

ELK GROVE — Jessica Gonzalez and her trusted guide dog, Kirkland, were ready for a day on the court. Gonzalez's coach, Samir Mahir, guided her to the net. From there, she found the center court and walked to the baseline.

Gonzalez was practicing for the biggest competition of her life: the 2024 International Blind Tennis Association Championship in Italy.

"So I was born four months early, and I was rushed to the hospital to have to be put in an incubator and I was near death," Gonzalez said. "So they worked more to save my life instead of my eyes. So here I am blind but I am alive."

Even though Gonzalez has a small amount of light and shape perception, she practices blindfolded.

"So if I have my eyes completely blocked and my ears completely open, then I am able to listen and track better," she said.

Blind tennis players use what's called an audible ball. The game is adaptive as the court has smaller dimensions, and Gonzalez has the right to three bounces.

Mahir was impressed with how far she had come after only one year of playing.

"I think one thing that is unique about jessica is she is a really driven person," he said. "She is a quick learner as well."

Gonzalez picked up the sport at the Gold River Sports Club in Sacramento County, where there is a program for visually impaired teens, adaptive tennis, wheelchair tennis and special olympics programs. That's where the two met.

Mahir sees it as an opportunity to give back to a sport that has given him so much. So does Gonzalez.

"I think this is a good thing. This tennis is definitely taking me in the right direction of where I personally want to go," she said.

The 2024 International Blind Tennis Association Championship had 90 players last year. This year, there are 130 players from 16 countries.