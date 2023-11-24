Black Friday brings out crowds of shoppers to Roseville stores

ROSEVILLE – More than 180 million people are expected to shop for Black Friday deals.

Brothers Dylan and Trevor Hoss were among the first in line at Best Buy in Roseville.

"I was told I have to get here early to get a PlayStation 5," Dylan told CBS13.

Jack Zeitlin and his friend, Arman, were also in line waiting for the doors to open at 6 a.m. Once the crowd got inside, it frenzy to find just the right stocking stuffer

It was all about the hunt for some shoppers, and Dylan was in and out the door in minutes.

"This just comes with a free game. That's why I got it," he said of his new PS5.

One mother-daughter team was taking their time but was surprised the line for Lululemon at the Roseville Galleria wasn't longer.

"We got a pair of leggings, a sports bra. We did end up buying one gift, but the rest was for us," one of the shoppers said.

Roseville Galleria management said the mall's foot traffic is back up to pre-pandemic levels, even surpassing that of 2019 — and those numbers are holding.

The National Retail Federation predicts Americans will spend close to $1 trillion during the holiday shopping season — which would be a 3-4% increase from last year — but says that increase is mostly due to inflation.