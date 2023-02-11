Black comic book creator is leading the way for local artists

SACRAMENTO - A Black-owned business in Sacramento is leading the way for comic book writers this Black History Month.

Impound is Sacramento's first superhero, and Brent Trayce Sands is the mind that created him. Sands launched impound comics in 2020, a hobby-turned-business as a result of a leap of faith during the pandemic.

Impound is an MMA fighter and single father who eventually gains superpowers. They say "write what you know" so Sands based the comic series in his hometown -- the 916.

"It was giving people in these cities in these regions something more to cheer for, something more to be proud of and we needed something like that," said Sands.

In the comic book industry, he stands out as a black entrepreneur.

"There's a community of black comic book creators but it is small," said Sands. "More every day are starting to emerge because of the things that we're doing."

But Sands is no stranger to juxtaposition, He leans into it.

"I was into hip hop, I played basketball, played football, but I would still watch the new Harry Potter or Lord of the Rings movie. There definitely wasn't a big group of people -- especially in the minority group that were into comics, but I think that culture has finally opened up."

With multiple merchandise stores, series launches, and animated shorts under his belt, he encourages the next wave of creatives to take the leap like he did.

"If you're nervous about how people are going to respond to you, not sure if this is a cool project, the only way you're going to find out is by starting it," he said.