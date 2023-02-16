"Birthing Justice" screening in Sacramento raising awareness about deadly childbirths for Black moms

SACRAMENTO - A documentary is shedding light on a grim reality: racial disparities putting black moms at higher risk of dying during childbirth.

What's being done to break down barriers to adequate healthcare? CBS13's Marlee Ginter talked with the film director and state health officials to get answers.

Leigh Purry beams talking about her daughter, but talking about the day she was born brings shivers.

"I couldn't imagine life without Amber," said Purry. "And when I think about the risk that I faced, it's heartbreaking."

She remembers pleading with nurses to let her roll on her side when pushing wasn't working. Her baby wasn't coming out but Leigh says no one would listen to her.

"There was a charge nurse at the time who said, 'let her turn on her side!' And the moment I turned on my side, my daughter Amber came out,?" Purry said.

Leigh is now an advocate as the senior manager of community health for Blue Shield of California's Health Transformation Lab. She's raising awareness about racial disparities in childbirth, putting Black moms at risk. The CDC says black women are three to four times more likely to die than white mothers during childbirth and more than twice as likely to have a stillbirth.

Now, a new study by The National Bureau of Economic Research shows even money doesn't help. The Bureau's new data out of California shows the richest black mothers and their babies are twice as likely to die than their white counterparts.

"We can put a pig's heart in a human being and we can't deliver a safe baby? That just was mind-boggling to me," said Denise Pines.

Pines is the executive director behind the film "Birthing Justice." She brought the documentary to Sacramento for a screening and panel discussion with GoodDay's Courtney Dempsey as the moderator. The documentary follows women through pregnancy, childbirth, and postpartum, exposing racial bias and barriers to adequate healthcare.

Pines says it also sheds light on what's being done to fix a broken system so more people step up to help.

"I hope they want to do something because we need action now," said Pines.

Purry says no mom should be at risk because of the color of their skin.

"We should be able to get pregnant and have healthy babies and not be fearful that we're going to lose our lives," Purry said.

