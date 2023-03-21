Watch CBS News
Bill to ban police from using a K9 for crowd control moves to the Assembly Appropriations Committee

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

The California Assembly Public Safety Committee has approved AB 742, a bill that bans police from using a K9 to apprehend a person or for crowd control. 

The measure passed with a 6 to 2 vote, and it now heads to the Assembly Appropriations Committee. 

The bill was introduced by Assemblymembers Corey Jackson (D-Perris) and Ash Kalra (D- San Jose), and would not ban using police canines for explosives detection, search and rescue, or narcotics detection, which don't involve biting. 

First published on March 21, 2023 / 12:19 PM

