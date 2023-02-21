Bikehaus in Elk Grove is celebrating those who adopt and foster animals

ELK GROVE -- A bicycle shop in the Sacramento area is celebrating the idea of pet adoption in a unique way.

Ryan Polli and her 11-year-old daughter, Alice, own Bikehaus in old Elk Grove, and they have a fostered dog named Bruno. Owning Bruno has resulted in Alice growing fond of fostering.

Alice said, "I love meeting them for the first time, and interacting with them. Getting them to know me."

She wants to encourage others to do the same and has come up with an incentive called Adopt A Bike sale. The idea is to celebrate those who foster and adopt by offering discounts on bicycles in store and on special orders. There are also discounts on any animal-related bicycle needs, like a leash holder or pet basket.

The aim is for others to experience the joy of pet adoption.

"Just bring in your paperwork from your adoption," said Ryan.

It's a win-win in terms of health and fitness for both the owner and the pet.

Bikehaus will be doing this through spring and into the summer, which are when the shelters are usually full as it is kitten season.