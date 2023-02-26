Bike Dog brewery teams with Sacramento SPCA for limited edition Forever Home IPA

SACRAMENTO — A local brewery and animal shelter are teaming up and creating a "four-pack that gives back."

It's a beer that looks just as good as it tastes, with cans too cute to crush.

Bike Dog Brewing Company and the Sacramento SPCA joined forces to create Forever Home, an IPA that features the SPCA's alumni.

"[It's a] 6.5% West Coast IPA, nice and smooth, two different four packs with a different dog or cat on each can," said Sage Smith, co-owner of Bike Dog.

That includes animals like Nellie who defied the odds. She was fostered for over six months by the SPCA before she found a forever home in Jennifer Styduhar.

"She fit in the palm of a hand and she was just so tiny, and they didn't think she was going to survive," Styduhar said. "And just to watch her grow and persevere, it was really endearing."

Nine years later, Nellie weighs three pounds and is almost the size of her picture on the can. Meanwhile, these IPAs are a reminder of the millions of animals who are still looking for their forever homes.

"We're not going to give up on that animal. We're going to do everything we can to make sure they have a happy, loving home and they're going to be healthy no matter what despite the situation they are brought to us," said Jessica Miller, senior event producer with the Sacramento SPCA.

Folks brought their pups -- and filled their cups at the release party.

Saying "cheers" to the success stories -- and the ones yet to come.