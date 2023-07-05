"Bigger Bang": Rosemont residents report loud booms resembling bombs

SACRAMENTO -- Are fireworks booms getting louder? And are they happening more frequently? Some residents in the Rosemont area say they are.

Neighbors describe loud booms that continue to happen throughout the neighborhood in the weeks leading up to the Fourth of July. They also say the booms resemble more a bomb explosion than fireworks.

It's unclear what is responsible for the loud booms, but the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says common illegal fireworks, like M80s, are often used to create improvised explosive devices.

Other than the fireworks, Dave Parker, a Rosemont resident, says the neighborhood is fairly quiet. He says the sound of fireworks leading up to the holiday is common, but this year it's much worse.

"It will be loud at three o'clock in the morning. I mean, it will shake the house. If there were more police patrols there would be less explosions," Parker said.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says they have not seen an increase in reports of the booms. South Sacramento CHP has not yet responded to our request for similar data.