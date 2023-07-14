Watch CBS News
Big rig rollover at W. El Camino and I-80 affecting traffic, prompts hazmat response

By Cameron Glenn

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - A big rig is lying on its side in Natomas, causing a traffic slowdown through the area. 

According to the Sacramento Fire Department, the big rig tanker rolled over on its side at W. El Camino and Interstate 80, prompting a hazmat response. 

No one was injured and workers are on the scene plugging leads and working to mitigate the effects of the crash, the fire department says. 

Traffic through the area is affected by the crash. 

July 14, 2023

