Big rig driver ejected into Plumas River in rollover crash, escapes mostly unharmed

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

PLUMAS COUNTY – A big rig driver escaped mostly unharmed after being ejected into the Feather River during a rollover crash last week.

California Highway Patrol says the crash happened off Highway 70, near the Plumas County community of Rodger's Flat.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the big rig rolled off the highway and entered the fast-moving Feather River. The vehicle ended up completely overturned in the water.

hwy70-big-rig-crash.jpg
Scene of the crash. CHP Quincy

Officers say, despite how severe the crash was, the big rig driver only suffered minor injuries.

The crash should serve as a good reminder for people to drive with caution up in the mountains, CHP says, and for people to always remember to wear their seatbelts. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento area native.

First published on March 26, 2024 / 2:10 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

