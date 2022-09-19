Big rig crashes down ditch off I-80 near Donner Summit

TRUCKEE – A big rig crash off Interstate 80 in the Sierra is underlining the dangers drivers are facing with the return of wet weather Monday morning.

The crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. west of the Donner Summit rest area.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the roads were definitely slick and a big rig ended up going down a drainage ditch.

We can’t stress this enough…. SLOW DOWN! Rain will continue to fall all day through Wednesday and we will continue to... Posted by CHP - Truckee on Monday, September 19, 2022

Despite some noticeable damage to the cabin, California Highway Patrol says the driver escaped with only minor injuries.

Officers say pleading with drivers to slow down, especially with rain – and therefore wet roads – expected in the high country through Wednesday.

Drivers are also being told to be cautious through the area as crews work to recover the big rig from the ditch.