Southbound Highway 99 in Stockton reopens after crash involving big rig cleared
STOCKTON – A big rig crash that closed all southbound lanes of Highway 99 blocked in Stockton Monday has been cleared and all lanes are now open.
The crash happened a little after 9:30 a.m., just south of Fremont Street, along the southbound side of SR-99. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a big rig ended up on its side and blocking all lanes. It's also unclear if there were any injuries.
At around 11 a.m., Caltrans posted on X that the roadway had fully reopened.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.