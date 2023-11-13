Watch CBS News
Southbound Highway 99 in Stockton reopens after crash involving big rig cleared

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

STOCKTON – A big rig crash that closed all southbound lanes of Highway 99 blocked in Stockton Monday has been cleared and all lanes are now open. 

highway-99-stockton-crash.jpg
Scene of the crash. CHP Stockton

The crash happened a little after 9:30 a.m., just south of Fremont Street, along the southbound side of SR-99. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a big rig ended up on its side and blocking all lanes. It's also unclear if there were any injuries.

At around 11 a.m., Caltrans posted on X that the roadway had fully reopened.

First published on November 13, 2023 / 10:55 AM PST

