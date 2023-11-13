Southbound Highway 99 in Stockton reopens after crash involving big rig cleared

STOCKTON – A big rig crash that closed all southbound lanes of Highway 99 blocked in Stockton Monday has been cleared and all lanes are now open.

Scene of the crash. CHP Stockton

The crash happened a little after 9:30 a.m., just south of Fremont Street, along the southbound side of SR-99. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a big rig ended up on its side and blocking all lanes. It's also unclear if there were any injuries.

At around 11 a.m., Caltrans posted on X that the roadway had fully reopened.