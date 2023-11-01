Watch CBS News
Local News

Big rig carrying thousands of apple juice cases overturns on Sacramento highway

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

Overturned semi-truck spills apple juice on I-5 in Sacramento
Overturned semi-truck spills apple juice on I-5 in Sacramento 00:20

SACRAMENTO — A big rig hauling thousands of cases of apple juice fell on its side on a Sacramento highway Wednesday night.

It happened at around 9:30 p.m. on the connector from southbound Interstate 5 to eastbound Highway 50. Cases of apple juice broke, causing the liquid to spill onto the roadway.

South Sacramento area California Highway Patrol said a closure of the highway, aside from one lane, in that area should be expected late into the night so the road can be cleaned and the truck removed.

The driver of the big rig was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

A DUI was not suspected and investigators are still looking into why the truck overturned.

First published on November 1, 2023 / 10:30 PM PDT

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.