Big rig carrying thousands of apple juice cases overturns on Sacramento highway

SACRAMENTO — A big rig hauling thousands of cases of apple juice fell on its side on a Sacramento highway Wednesday night.

It happened at around 9:30 p.m. on the connector from southbound Interstate 5 to eastbound Highway 50. Cases of apple juice broke, causing the liquid to spill onto the roadway.

South Sacramento area California Highway Patrol said a closure of the highway, aside from one lane, in that area should be expected late into the night so the road can be cleaned and the truck removed.

The driver of the big rig was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

A DUI was not suspected and investigators are still looking into why the truck overturned.